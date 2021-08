Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 16:40 Hits: 1

Science Editor Camille Carlisle has won the Division of Planetary Science’s Jonathan Eberhart Planetary Sciences Journalism Award for “Rugged Worlds,” the cover story of the May 2020 issue of Sky & Telescope.

The post <i>S&T</i> Editor Wins Planetary Science Writing Award appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/press-releases/st-editor-wins-planetary-science-writing-award/