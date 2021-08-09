Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 06:40 Hits: 4

With the first Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite in orbit since 2015 and the second since 2017, engineers are busy preparing the mission’s follow-on pair to eventually pick up the baton to supply images for a myriad of applications from food security to monitoring the decline of Earth’s ice. Slated for launch at the beginning of 2024, Sentinel-2C has just started a punishing five-month testing programme to ensure that it is fit for its life in space.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-2/Gearing_up_for_third_Sentinel-2_satellite