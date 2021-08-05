Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 08:45 Hits: 4

Forests are not only key to moderating our climate by sequestering atmospheric carbon, but they also create a cooling effect by increasing low-level cloud. A first global assessment using satellite observations has shown that for two-thirds of the world, afforestation increases low-level cloud cover, with the effect being strongest over evergreen needleleaf forest.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Satellites_reveal_how_forests_increase_cloud_and_cool_climate