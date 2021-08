Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 16:48 Hits: 2

With no interference from the Moon, this year's Perseid meteor shower should be excellent. Find a dark location and enjoy every flash.

The post Fine Show Expected from the Perseid Meteor Shower appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/fine-show-expected-from-the-perseid-meteor-shower/