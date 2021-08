Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 17:37 Hits: 3

How will engineers plan the trajectory of Comet Interceptor, a mission designed to fly by an interstellar visitor, when its target is still unknown?

The post How the Comet Interceptor Will Chase Visitors to the Inner Solar System appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/how-the-comet-interceptor-will-chase-visitors-to-the-inner-solar-system/