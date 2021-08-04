Russia’s forests store more carbon than previously thought

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 07:20 Hits: 11

Russia has the largest area of forest on the planet, with more than a fifth of the world's trees. A new study, led by Russian scientists using data from ESA’s Climate Change Initiative, has produced new estimates of biomass contained in Russian forests, and confirms that the vast forested area is storing more carbon than previously estimated.

