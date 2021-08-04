The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Russia’s forests store more carbon than previously thought

Category: Space Hits: 11

Above ground biomass in Russia

Russia has the largest area of forest on the planet, with more than a fifth of the world's trees. A new study, led by Russian scientists using data from ESA’s Climate Change Initiative, has produced new estimates of biomass contained in Russian forests, and confirms that the vast forested area is storing more carbon than previously estimated.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Russia_s_forests_store_more_carbon_than_previously_thought

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version