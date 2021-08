Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 09:59 Hits: 1

The first science tests for the ExoMars rover replica kicked off after several weeks of driving tests around the Mars Terrain Simulator at the ALTEC premises in Turin, Italy.

