Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 21:07 Hits: 6

Last week, two companies teamed up to beam a recording of Debussy's piano masterpiece "Clair de Lune" to and from the International Space Station, then minted the file as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Read more https://www.space.com/digital-music-space-station-nft-milestone