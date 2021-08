Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 11:00 Hits: 3

The Perseids are upon us — and as you're looking out for shooting stars, look for Jupiter and Saturn low in the southeast as soon as night begins to fall.

The post Welcome, Jupiter & Saturn! appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

2021.08.01_SkyTour.mp3 Duration: 819 seconds

Size: 4.69 Mb

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/sky-tour-podcast-august-2021/