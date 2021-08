Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 09:47 Hits: 3

“I am finding it magical every day, but there is also a lot of routine,” says ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet reflecting on his first 100 days aboard the International Space Station during his second mission. In total, Thomas has logged 296 days in space.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/A_hundred_days_of_science_for_Thomas