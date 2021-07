Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 19:26 Hits: 0

NASA has selected SaiTech Inc., a woman-owned small business based in Bethesda, Maryland, to provide information technology services at the agency’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-stennis-information-technology-services-contract