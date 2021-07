Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 19:58 Hits: 2

NASA has extended a contract to companies around the United States to provide spaceflight hardware, software, and mission integration and operations services on a commercial basis for the agency’s International Space Station Program in support of the commercialization of low-Earth orbit.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-extends-contract-for-commercialization-of-low-earth-orbit