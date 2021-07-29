The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Module Successfully Docks to Space Station

New Module Successfully Docks to Space StationNauka approaches the space station, preparing to dock.

The uncrewed Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), named Nauka, the Russian word for “science,” arrived at the International Space Station’s Poisk module on the space-facing side of the Russian segment at 9:29 a.m. EDT, eight days after lifting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.  

Nauka will serve as a new science facility, docking port, and spacewalk airlock for future operations.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/07/29/new-module-successfully-docks-to-space-station/

