New Module Successfully Docks to Space Station

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 14:07 Hits: 1

Nauka approaches the space station, preparing to dock.

The uncrewed Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), named Nauka, the Russian word for “science,” arrived at the International Space Station’s Poisk module on the space-facing side of the Russian segment at 9:29 a.m. EDT, eight days after lifting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Nauka will serve as a new science facility, docking port, and spacewalk airlock for future operations.

