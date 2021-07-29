Update to NASA’s Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 Mission

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 19:36 Hits: 2

NASA and Boeing have decided to stand down from Friday’s launch attempt of the agency’s Orbital Flight Test-2 mission. Currently, launch teams are assessing the next available opportunity. The move allows the International Space Station team time to continue working checkouts of the newly arrived Roscosmos’ Nauka module and to ensure the station will be ready for Starliner’s arrival.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/07/29/update-to-nasas-boeing-orbital-flight-test-2-mission/