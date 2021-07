Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 17:54 Hits: 1

The CST-100 Starliner capsule and its Atlas V rocket rolled out to their pad at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station this morning (July 29) ahead of their planned Friday liftoff.

Read more https://www.space.com/boeing-starliner-rolls-out-launch-pad