Category: Space Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 02:53 Hits: 7

Nauka module before launch in Baikonur.

NASA will provide live coverage of the automated docking of the uncrewed Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) to the International Space Station Thursday, July 29, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Named Nauka, the Russian word for science, the 43-foot long, 23-ton module launched on July 21 and will serve as a new science facility, docking port, and spacewalk airlock for future operations.

To follow along live, tune into NASA Television, as well as the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/07/28/how-to-watch-nauka-module-dock-to-the-space-station-on-july-29/