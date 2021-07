Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 16:31 Hits: 1

For many, smoke from wildfires has transformed summer nights, blotting out stars and familiar deep-sky sights. But through it all double stars keep on shining.

The post Dazzling Doubles for Compromised Skies appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/dazzling-doubles-for-compromised-skies/