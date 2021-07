Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 12:00

Future rockets could fly with tanks made of lightweight carbon fibre reinforced plastic thanks to ground-breaking research carried out within ESA’s Future Launchers Preparatory Programme.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Transportation/Rocket_tanks_of_carbon_fibre_reinforced_plastic_proven_possible