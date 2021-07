Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 19:25 Hits: 6

Hot on the heels of its first crewed flight to suborbital space, Blue Origin reiterated that it wants a NASA moon lander contract — and stressed that it's willing to put a lot of its own money into the effort.

Read more https://www.space.com/blue-origin-jeff-bezos-moon-lander-offer