Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 16:28 Hits: 4

See photos — some familiar and some rarely seen — from the Apollo 15 mission, which launched place 50 years ago today.

The post Fifty Years Ago in Photos: Apollo 15 Astronauts Explore the Moon appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/50-years-apollo-15-astronauts-explore-the-moon/