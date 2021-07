Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

Asteroids of different sizes crashing on Earth originated from different parts of the main asteroid belt, researchers say; the finding has implications for how often such collisions happen.

The post How Often Do Chicxulub-level Asteroids Hit Earth? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/how-often-do-chicxulub-level-asteroids-hit-earth/