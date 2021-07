Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 23 July 2021

Long-term studies of ozone and water vapour in the atmosphere of Mars could lead to better understanding of atmospheric chemistry for the Earth. A new analysis of data from ESA's Mars Express mission has revealed that our knowledge of the way these atmospheric gases interact with each other is incomplete.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Mars_Express/Better_understanding_of_Earth_s_atmospheric_chemistry_from_studying_Mars