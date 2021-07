Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 10:31 Hits: 3

The European Robotic Arm (ERA) is on its way to the International Space Station after being launched on a Proton rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, at 16:58 CEST today.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/European_Robotic_Arm_is_launched_into_space