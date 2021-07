Articles

The first Asian American to reach space, Ellison Onizuka, who made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of NASA's goals, is the namesake for Northrop Grumman's next cargo spacecraft set to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

