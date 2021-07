Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 07:00 Hits: 9

The ESA-Roscosmos Trace Gas Orbiter has set new upper limits on how much methane, ethane, ethylene and phosphine is in the martian atmosphere – four so-called ‘biomarker’ gases that are potential signs of life.

