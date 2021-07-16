The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

ERS: 30 years of outstanding achievements

Category: Space Hits: 1

ERS: 30 years of outstanding achievements

ESA’s first Earth observation mission dedicated to understanding our planet, the European Remote Sensing satellite (ERS-1), was launched into orbit on 17 July 1991 – almost 30 years ago today. At the time of its launch, the ERS satellite was one of the most sophisticated spacecraft ever developed and launched by Europe, paving the way for satellite technology in the areas of atmosphere, land, ocean and ice monitoring. Today, we look back at some of the mission’s key accomplishments.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/ERS_30_years_of_outstanding_achievements

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version