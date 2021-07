Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 14:05 Hits: 2

ESA will enhance the versatility of Europe’s Ariane 6 rocket with a kick stage called Astris in a €90 m development contract with prime contractor, ArianeGroup. This is part of ESA’s strategy to extend Ariane 6’s capabilities to serve a wider range of space transportation requirements.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Transportation/Ariane/Ariane_6_targets_new_missions_with_Astris_kick_stage