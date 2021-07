Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021

Trying to explain satellite communication to children is no easy task, so why not let robot host ROBert help? In the third of the ROBert Knows videos created by ESA and PLAYMOBIL, ROBert examines how satellite communication works with a little help from our own expert Director of TIA, Elodie Viau.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Partnerships/How_does_satellite_communication_work_ROBert_explains_all