The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Weather Pushes Dragon Undocking to No Earlier than July 7

Category: Space Hits: 7

Weather Pushes Dragon Undocking to No Earlier than July 7The SpaceX Cargo Dragon resupply ship is pictured approaching the space station on June 5, 2021.

Due to forecasted extreme weather off the coast of Florida, SpaceX CRS-22 undocking is now planned for no earlier than July 7. NASA Television coverage will begin at 10:45 am EDT. NASA and SpaceX flight control teams continue to monitor the weather and splashdown locations. Certain parameters like wind speeds and wave heights must be within certain limits to ensure the safety of the recovery teams, the science, and the spacecraft.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog@Space_Station and @ISS_Research on Twitter as well as the ISS Instagram and ISS Facebook accounts.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/07/05/weather-pushes-dragon-undocking-to-no-earlier-than-july-7/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version