Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021

Aviator Wally Funk wanted to be an astronaut in the earliest days of spaceflight. Sixty years later, she'll finally go to space with Blue Origin on July 20.

Read more https://www.space.com/blue-origin-launching-mercury-13-aviator-wally-funk-1st-crewed-flight