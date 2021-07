Articles

Bright Venus and faint little Mars close in on each other low in the western twilight. Scorpius, laden with interesting stars and deep-sky targets, is highest in the south right after dark. Sagittarius, even richer, follows behind. Saturn and Jupiter rise in late evening.

