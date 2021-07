Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 19:22 Hits: 6

Astronomers may have discovered the smallest and heaviest white dwarf star ever seen, a smoldering ember about the size of our moon but 450,000 times more massive than Earth, a new study finds.

Read more https://www.space.com/moon-size-white-dwarf-smallest-densest-ever-discovered