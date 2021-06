Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 12:00 Hits: 4

A study of 36 dwarf galaxies within a volume of space spanning 13 million light-years show they all have remarkably similar histories despite the vast distances between them.

The post Galaxies That Evolve Together But Don’t Stay Together appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/galaxies-that-evolve-together-but-dont-stay-together/