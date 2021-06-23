The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Media briefing on ESA's astronaut selection

Media briefing on ESA's astronaut selection Video: 00:51:52

Want to learn more about applications to ESA’s astronaut selection? Watch the replay of this media briefing to get an insight into the total number and spread of applications across all ESA Member and Associate Member states. Vacancies for the positions of astronaut and astronaut (with a physical disability) have closed on 18 June 2021, after a two-and-a-half-month-long application period.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/06/Media_briefing_on_ESA_s_astronaut_selection

