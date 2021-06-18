Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 08:16

The UK’s new National Space Propulsion Facility has been declared open. ESA oversaw the design, assembly and commissioning of the facility – equipped to test-fire the most powerful classes of rocket engines used aboard spacecraft.

ESA’s General Support Technology Programme (GSTP) has invested around €4,500 000 in the design, development and building of the National Space Propulsion Facility, in collaboration with the UK Space Agency and UK industrial partners including rocket manufacturer and facility contractor Nammo UK. The facility will be managed by the UK Government’s Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/ESA-led_space_propulsion_test_facility_passed_to_UK_owner