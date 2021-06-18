The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

ESA-led space propulsion test facility passed to UK owner

Category: Space Hits: 4

National Space Propulsion Facility

The UK’s new National Space Propulsion Facility has been declared open. ESA oversaw the design, assembly and commissioning of the facility – equipped to test-fire the most powerful classes of rocket engines used aboard spacecraft.

ESA’s General Support Technology Programme (GSTP) has invested around €4,500 000 in the design, development and building of the National Space Propulsion Facility, in collaboration with the UK Space Agency and UK industrial partners including rocket manufacturer and facility contractor Nammo UK. The facility will be managed by the UK Government’s Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/ESA-led_space_propulsion_test_facility_passed_to_UK_owner

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version