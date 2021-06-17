The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Space sustainability rating to shine light on debris problem

Category: Space Hits: 4

Is this what spacecraft will look like in the future?

There’s a problem brewing overhead. Invisible to the naked eye and relatively unheard of, it threatens our future in space – space debris.

A new ‘Space Sustainability Rating’ is currently in development that will shed light on the problem, scoring space operators on the sustainability of their missions, increasing the transparency of their contributions to protecting the space environment and encouraging and recognising responsible behaviour.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Safety_Security/Space_Debris/Space_sustainability_rating_to_shine_light_on_debris_problem

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version