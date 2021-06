Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 10:01 Hits: 2

The CHIME telescope has released its first catalog with 492 unique sources of fast radio bursts, the brief flashes of radio waves that have been intriguing astronomers over the past decade.

The post Number of Mysterious Radio Flashes Detected Quadruples appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/number-of-mysterious-radio-flashes-quadruples/