Kylian Mbappé calls astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Published on Monday, 07 June 2021

Video: 00:21:00

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet talked to French national football team player Kylian Mbappé from the International Space Station during the Alpha mission in 2021.

They talked about science, life in space, teamwork, international collaboration, performing under pressure, stress, risk, life behind the scenes and the parallels between professional sport and being an astronaut.

Thomas has said often said that sport taught him the values of team spirit and respecting team mates, and no astronaut is an island – if one profession is an example of teamwork it is being an astronaut. It takes a team to ensure they are at their best.

