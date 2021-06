Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

The replica ExoMars rover that will be used in the Rover Operations Control Centre to support mission training and operations is fully assembled and has completed its first drive around the Mars Terrain Simulator at ALTEC, in Turin, Italy.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Exploration/ExoMars/ExoMars_rover_twin_begins_Earth-based_mission_in_Mars_Terrain_Simulator