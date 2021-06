Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

June features long days and short nights in the Northern Hemisphere, so download our narrated Sky Tour astronomy podcast to make the most of the abbreviated dark hours after sunset. Special event: a partial solar eclipse on June 10th!

The post June: Solar Eclipse & Colorful Stars appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

2021.06.01_SkyTour.mp3 Duration: 719 seconds

Size: 4.11 Mb

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/sky-tour-podcast-june-2021/