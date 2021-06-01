Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 07:00 Hits: 7

As our climate warms, ice melting from glaciers around the world is one of main causes of sea-level rise. As well as being a major contributor to this worrying trend, the loss of glacier ice also poses a direct threat to hundreds of millions of people relying on glacier runoff for drinking water and irrigation. With monitoring mountain glaciers clearly important for these reasons and more, new research, based on information from ESA’s CryoSat mission, shows how much ice has been lost from mountain glaciers in the Gulf Alaska and in High Mountain Asia since 2010.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/CryoSat/CryoSat_reveals_ice_loss_from_glaciers_in_Alaska_and_Asia