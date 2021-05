Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 19:28 Hits: 3

NASA has selected Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc. of Cambridge, Massachusetts, to provide development and operations support for the avionics software suite that will guide the agency's next generation of human rated spacecraft on missions beyond low-Earth orbit.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-new-spacecraft-avionics-development-contract