In his first address to the workforce, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will discuss the agency’s plans for future climate science missions, the agency’s plans for a robotic and human return to the Moon through the Artemis program, and more during a State of NASA event at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday, June 2.

