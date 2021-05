Articles

Thursday, 27 May 2021

Imagine driving down a road which has more broken cars, bikes and vans lining the street than functioning vehicles. This is the scene our satellites face in Earth orbit. In fact, since the start of the space age there has been more debris, “space junk”, in orbit than operational satellites.

So how do we clean up this mess?

Read more https://www.esa.int/Safety_Security/Space_Debris/ESA_s_Space_Environment_Report_2021