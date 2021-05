Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 12:57 Hits: 1

The road to clean, easy-to-process data begins with proper image calibration, and the first step is to take dark and bias calibration frames.

The post Dark Frames and Bias Frames Demystified appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-blogs/imaging-foundations-richard-wright/dark-frames-and-bias-frames-demystified/