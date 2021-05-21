The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Arctic sea ice succumbs to Atlantification

With alarm bells ringing about the rapid demise of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean, satellite data have revealed how the intrusion of warmer Atlantic waters is reducing ice regrowth in the winter. In addition, with seasonal ice more unpredictable than ever, ESA’s SMOS and CryoSat satellites are being used to improve sea-ice forecasts, which are critical for shipping, fisheries and indigenous communities, for example.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/CryoSat/Arctic_sea_ice_succumbs_to_Atlantification

