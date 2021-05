Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 14:06 Hits: 1

Aspiring astronauts now have until 18 June 2021 to submit an application for ESA’s astronaut selection. The three-week extension comes as ESA welcomes Lithuania as a new Associate Member state.

