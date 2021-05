Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 18:11 Hits: 2

Gravitational-wave detectors should be able to locate a population of huge black holes soon. A new study predicts when we'll find them, and what they'll teach us.

The post Jumping the Gap to Probe Large Black Holes appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/jumping-the-gap-to-probe-large-black-holes/