Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 12:18 Hits: 2

Like an infant adjusting to the new world, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is relearning how to move around the weightless environment of space. His cradle is a familiar place though – this is Thomas’s second mission to the International Space Station, the orbiting lab where he where he broke records for science during his first six months in orbit.

https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Back_to_the_space_cradle