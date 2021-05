Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 09:00 Hits: 1

ESA is forging ahead with advanced developments in two flagship space transportation demonstration projects, Prometheus and Phoebus. This will benefit Europe’s new Ariane 6 launcher in the near-term, and prepare for a new generation of European launch vehicles in the next decade.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Transportation/New_ESA_contracts_to_advance_Prometheus_and_Phoebus_projects